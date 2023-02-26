SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SJW. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SJW Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of SJW Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $77.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $83.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in SJW Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 610.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,236,000 after buying an additional 203,573 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

