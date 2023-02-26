Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.73

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.73 and traded as low as $1.71. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 10,443 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Smart Powerr Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Powerr

About Smart Powerr

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Smart Powerr Corp. ( NASDAQ:CREG Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.15% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

Featured Stories

