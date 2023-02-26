Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.73

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.73 and traded as low as $1.71. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 10,443 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Smart Powerr Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Powerr
About Smart Powerr
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.
Featured Stories
