Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Purchased by Coliseum Capital Management LLC

Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,190,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757,776 shares during the period. Sonos makes up 8.1% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Coliseum Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sonos worth $99,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 100.0% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 339.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2,100.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $273,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,203. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $843,406.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $273,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,647 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

SONO opened at $19.28 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 148.32, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.88.

Several analysts have commented on SONO shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Sonos to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

