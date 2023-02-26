Spell Token Achieves Market Cap of $89.99 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, Spell Token has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Spell Token token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Spell Token has a total market cap of $89.99 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

