Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Raised to $78.00 at Piper Sandler

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Sprout Social from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.67.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $85.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.12. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $378,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 276,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,674,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $1,252,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,513.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $378,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 276,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,674,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,419 shares of company stock worth $3,263,328 in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 371.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,629,000 after acquiring an additional 401,901 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth $21,273,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after acquiring an additional 363,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,374,000 after buying an additional 351,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 633,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,795,000 after buying an additional 299,829 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

