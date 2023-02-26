Square Token (SQUA) One Day Volume Hits $399,258.87

Square Token (SQUA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Square Token token can now be bought for $15.80 or 0.00068016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Square Token has a market cap of $32.68 million and approximately $399,258.87 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Square Token has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 15.87576494 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $478,474.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars.

