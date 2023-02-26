STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised STAAR Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 73.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.58. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $112.27.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 39,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $1,873,583.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,973,120.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 96.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 23.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.