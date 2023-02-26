Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Star Equity Stock Performance

Shares of STRRP stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51. Star Equity has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Insider Transactions at Star Equity

In other Star Equity news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 84,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $81,773.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,104,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,454.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 192,970 shares of company stock valued at $185,967.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.