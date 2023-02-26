State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in State Street by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of State Street by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of State Street by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,872,000 after buying an additional 553,285 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

Insider Activity

State Street Stock Performance

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $87.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

