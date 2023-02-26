Stellar (XLM) Market Capitalization Tops $2.32 Billion

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0878 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $2.32 billion and approximately $41.58 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002074 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.92 or 0.00416742 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,550.97 or 0.28169026 BTC.
Stellar Profile
XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,443 coins and its circulating supply is 26,412,757,056 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Stellar Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.
