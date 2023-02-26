Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 109.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.8%.

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

Shares of SCM stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $312.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.24. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter worth $787,000. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

