Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Sterling Infrastructure to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $284,200.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 684,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,857,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $284,200.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 684,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,857,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock worth $401,876 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

