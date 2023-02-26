Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.952-$1.984 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $35.70 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.88 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.18%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

SHOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of Steven Madden from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

