Stifel Nicolaus Raises Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target to C$3.30

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.90 to C$3.30 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGB. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Price Performance

Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.97. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines

About Taseko Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 38.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,769,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,110 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,000,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after buying an additional 2,809,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after buying an additional 1,240,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,550,486 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 681,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,334,070 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.