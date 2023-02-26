Stifel Nicolaus Raises Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target to C$3.30

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.90 to C$3.30 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGB. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.97. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.41.
Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
