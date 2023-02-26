StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Stock Up 7.5 %
Shares of AIRI opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $10.10.
Air Industries Group Company Profile
