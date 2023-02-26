StockNews.com Downgrades Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $457.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity at Hudson Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

In related news, VP Kenneth Gaglione sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $219,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,976.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Technologies

(Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

See Also

