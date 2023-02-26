StockNews.com Upgrades Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEG. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.60.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,333,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,492,861,000 after purchasing an additional 534,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,594,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,776,574,000 after purchasing an additional 368,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,032,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,544,000 after purchasing an additional 210,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.