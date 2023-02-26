Substratum 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,079.55 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 23.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Substratum has a market cap of $182,221.34 and $3,079.55 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded 57.2% lower against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010369 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00042467 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00023041 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00218325 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,516.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00048232 USD and is down -21.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $12,575.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.