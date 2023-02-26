Suku (SUKU) Price Reaches $0.0718 on Top Exchanges

Suku (SUKU) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, Suku has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Suku token can currently be bought for $0.0718 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges. Suku has a total market cap of $12.81 million and $1.10 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Suku Token Profile

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

