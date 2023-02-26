Surge Energy Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

TSE SGY opened at C$8.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.60 and a 1 year high of C$13.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$850.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SGY. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cormark reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.25 target price on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.75.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

