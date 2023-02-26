Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Surge Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

TSE SGY opened at C$8.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$850.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.22. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.60 and a 12 month high of C$13.68.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Cormark restated a “top pick” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.25 price target on Surge Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.75.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

