Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
SNCR has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Synchronoss Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Synchronoss Technologies to $4.60 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ SNCR opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $89.96 million, a P/E ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
About Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.
