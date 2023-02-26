Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

SNCR has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Synchronoss Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Synchronoss Technologies to $4.60 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $89.96 million, a P/E ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

About Synchronoss Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 53.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 327,000 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 961,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 12,080,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 408,920 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,160,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

