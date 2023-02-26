Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 226 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MKL opened at $1,335.71 on Friday. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,354.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,261.13.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

