Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 400 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Magna International were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Magna International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 616.7% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 2.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGA opened at $53.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.86. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). Magna International had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Magna International’s payout ratio is 91.54%.

MGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Magna International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Magna International from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

