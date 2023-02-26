Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 915 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,936 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FANG. TD Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.65.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

