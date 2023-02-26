Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Talaris Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

TALS stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Talaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $10.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09.

Institutional Trading of Talaris Therapeutics

About Talaris Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

