Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
Talaris Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %
TALS stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Talaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $10.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09.
About Talaris Therapeutics
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
