TD Securities Boosts Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target to C$43.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

DRM opened at C$26.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.11. Dream Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of C$22.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.71.

Dream Unlimited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

