TD Securities Cuts Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target to C$22.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$222.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

