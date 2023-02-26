Tellor Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.19 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Tellor has a market cap of $42.95 million and $7.19 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Tellor token can now be purchased for $18.17 or 0.00078379 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002078 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.77 or 0.00417682 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,541.28 or 0.28232536 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,364,223 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
