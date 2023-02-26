Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Position Increased by Browning West LP

Browning West LP increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,430,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International comprises about 59.9% of Browning West LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Browning West LP owned 6.10% of Tempur Sealy International worth $251,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 0.7 %

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $44.28.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $954,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,207,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,677 shares of company stock worth $2,283,492. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.