Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Tennant had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Tennant updated its FY23 guidance to $3.70-4.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$4.50 EPS.

Tennant Stock Performance

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.41. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Tennant in a report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tennant by 15.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Tennant by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Tennant by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Tennant by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

