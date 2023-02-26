Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Tennant also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.70-4.50 EPS.

Tennant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $71.80 on Friday. Tennant has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Tennant had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Tennant’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Tennant’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Tennant in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tennant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tennant by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tennant by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tennant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

