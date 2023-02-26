Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 186.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $196.88 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The firm has a market cap of $622.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.79.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

