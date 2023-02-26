Teton Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,000 Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,387,000 after buying an additional 68,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,357,000 after buying an additional 35,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGYS. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 2,424 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total value of $202,670.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,483.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,871 shares of company stock worth $2,655,811 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.60% of the company's stock.

Shares of AGYS opened at $79.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.91 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.28. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.49 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.12 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

