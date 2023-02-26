Teton Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Frequency Electronics worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,855,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Electronics Price Performance

Shares of FEIM opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Frequency Electronics Dividend Announcement

Frequency Electronics ( NASDAQ:FEIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.39%.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

