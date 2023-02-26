Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 29.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 56,706 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 955.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 341,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 308,800 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 247.8% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 97,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 69,491 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 5.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 261,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at OPKO Health

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. purchased 14,285,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 94,285,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,999,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Price Performance

Shares of OPK opened at $1.06 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Stories

