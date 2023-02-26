Teton Advisors Inc. Takes Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of American Vanguard as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 10.2% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 718,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,428,000 after buying an additional 66,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 170,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $599.00 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.92. American Vanguard Co. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

