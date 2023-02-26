Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.20% of Texas Roadhouse worth $12,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 13.7% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.05.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH opened at $103.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.79. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,543.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,543.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,666 shares of company stock worth $669,811. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

