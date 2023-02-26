The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Asset Management LLC

B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,675 shares during the quarter. The Arena Group comprises approximately 10.6% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 8.22% of The Arena Group worth $19,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Arena Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Arena Group by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 308,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 69,972 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Arena Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,684,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,366,000 after buying an additional 91,649 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Arena Group during the third quarter worth about $93,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Arena Group Stock Performance

Shares of AREN stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Arena Group Company Profile

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on The Arena Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

