The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,299 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 31.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,244,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,302,000 after buying an additional 5,736,216 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,297,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,833,000 after buying an additional 5,474,720 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,935,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $705,971,000 after buying an additional 134,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 230.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,592,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,723,000 after buying an additional 8,085,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BNS opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 21.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.756 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile



The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

