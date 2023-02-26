The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Beauty Health to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Institutional Trading of Beauty Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beauty Health by 88.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Beauty Health by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter worth $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Beauty Health by 22.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $92,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

Beauty Health Company Profile

SKIN opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 11.68 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.21. Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $20.49.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

