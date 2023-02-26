The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,869 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,263,000 after buying an additional 667,656 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,587,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,951,000 after buying an additional 567,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,316,000 after buying an additional 525,069 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.91.

Insider Activity

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $242.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $300.74.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

