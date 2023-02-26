The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €34.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.17) price target on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($36.17) price target on AXA in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.17) price objective on AXA in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €33.30 ($35.43) target price on AXA in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays set a €32.50 ($34.57) target price on AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($34.26) target price on AXA in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

AXA Trading Down 1.0 %

EPA CS opened at €28.41 ($30.22) on Thursday. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($23.54) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($29.46). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.96.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

