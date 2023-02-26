The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $27,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $148.60 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.35.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 76.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.