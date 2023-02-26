The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research firms have commented on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMPL opened at $38.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.79. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $45.77.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $300.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.94 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

