Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Tops $378.70 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0627 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $378.70 million and approximately $77.06 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00077306 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00055309 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009845 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001084 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00026361 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001784 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003689 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001820 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,044,090,674 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
