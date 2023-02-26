Thunder Brawl Price Reaches $0.0148 on Major Exchanges (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $722.76 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.42 or 0.00423034 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,720.13 or 0.28594285 BTC.

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01290162 USD and is down -6.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $35.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

