TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. TimkenSteel’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TimkenSteel Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:TMST traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.41. 699,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,405. TimkenSteel has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a market cap of $818.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TimkenSteel

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 58.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in TimkenSteel by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

