TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

NYSE:TMST traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 699,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,405. TimkenSteel has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Trading of TimkenSteel

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after purchasing an additional 865,868 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 482.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 911,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 755,214 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,683,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 294,913 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 612.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 330,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 283,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Featured Articles

