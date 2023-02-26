Tokyo Ohka Kogyo (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tokyo Ohka Kogyo (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOKCF opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average of $65.59. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 12 month low of $52.81 and a 12 month high of $52.81.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tokyo Ohka Kogyo (TOKCF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.