Tokyo Ohka Kogyo (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tokyo Ohka Kogyo (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOKCF opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average of $65.59. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 12 month low of $52.81 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and relative equipment; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines. It also provides adhesive materials, thinners for the removing of adhesive materials, structure materials, surface modification materials, micro processing films, thin film mmWave absorbers, polyimide films, and zero newton bonding and debonding machines for 3D semiconductor packaging.

